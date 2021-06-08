Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires 26,967 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 120.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,967 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 1.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.42.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $205.54. 32,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.