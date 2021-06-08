Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,427 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 34.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.52. 2,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,069. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

