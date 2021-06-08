Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases 955 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for 1.3% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.42. 48,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,144. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.80. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

