Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 14,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after buying an additional 566,839 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $25,622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.19. 9,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -414.75 and a beta of 0.96. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SDGR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In related news, EVP Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $67,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,031,772 shares of company stock valued at $76,702,934 in the last ninety days.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.