Persistence Price Tops $10.71 on Major Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Persistence has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $205.13 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.71 or 0.00032407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00027149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.34 or 0.00987555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.40 or 0.09951322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00051903 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 106,080,065 coins and its circulating supply is 19,155,017 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

