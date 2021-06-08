PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

ISD opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $16.38.

In related news, insider Michael Lillard purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,361.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

