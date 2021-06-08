PhoenixDAO Market Capitalization Tops $5.02 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and $224,057.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00070034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00026064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.97 or 0.00960524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.05 or 0.09494513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00050294 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

