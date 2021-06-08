Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $191 million-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.58 million.

Phreesia stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.96.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

