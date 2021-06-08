Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

Shares of PHR opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

