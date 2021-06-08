Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.98

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 703485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

