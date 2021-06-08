Pierre Carabin Sells 20,000 Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Stock

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Senior Officer Pierre Carabin sold 20,000 shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total value of C$137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,516,562.50.

Pierre Carabin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Pierre Carabin sold 10,000 shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00.

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) stock opened at C$3.85 on Tuesday. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.96 million and a P/E ratio of -154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.84.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

