Pigeoncoin Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $59,397.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000305 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

