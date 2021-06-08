Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.83 million and $9,313.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.97 or 0.00494254 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004236 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.90 or 0.01443322 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,386,391 coins and its circulating supply is 428,125,955 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

