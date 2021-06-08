Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $57.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

