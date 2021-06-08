Pirl (PIRL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $611.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirl has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $139,739.26 and $611.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,039.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.92 or 0.07475745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.37 or 0.01759636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00477337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00166630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.00751857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00483471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.00389637 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

