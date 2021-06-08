Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 3,388,209 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after buying an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after buying an additional 2,437,150 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,729 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAA opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAA. Barclays dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

