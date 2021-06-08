Playkey (PKT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $81,837.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $195,194.77 and $81,837.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00072154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00987677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.91 or 0.09669262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00051039 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

