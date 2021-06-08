Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) vs. Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Financial Review

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Playtika and Fang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Playtika
|0
|2
|9
|0
|2.82
|Fang
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
18.6% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Playtika and Fang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Playtika
|$2.37 billion
|4.49
|$92.10 million
|$0.24
|108.29
|Fang
|$216.15 million
|0.49
|-$6.46 million
|N/A
|N/A
Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Fang.
Profitability
This table compares Playtika and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Playtika
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Fang
|-3.09%
|-1.13%
|-0.37%
Summary
Playtika beats Fang on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.
About Fang
Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
