Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) vs. Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Financial Review

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Playtika and Fang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Playtika presently has a consensus price target of $37.36, indicating a potential upside of 43.76%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Fang.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Playtika and Fang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 4.49 $92.10 million $0.24 108.29 Fang $216.15 million 0.49 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Fang.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A Fang -3.09% -1.13% -0.37%

Summary

Playtika beats Fang on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

