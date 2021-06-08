PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Winston Kung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
