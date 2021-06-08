PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Winston Kung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

