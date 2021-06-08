Power Ledger (POWR) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $101.31 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.79 or 0.00982421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.49 or 0.09565527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050742 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

