PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH opened at $170.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.89. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.79 and a 1 year high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

