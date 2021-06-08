Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 19,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.