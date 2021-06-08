Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Federal Signal worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.