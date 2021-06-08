Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Stepan worth $18,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $42,702,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,049,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,415,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stepan by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $679,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,346 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan stock opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.26. Stepan has a 52 week low of $87.60 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

