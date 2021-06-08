Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.12 Million Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Callon Petroleum worth $19,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPE opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.45. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $49.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $529,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

