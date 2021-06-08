Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 104.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,354 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of O-I Glass worth $18,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

