Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Valley National Bancorp worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

