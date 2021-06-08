Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 350,455 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 47.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

