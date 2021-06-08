Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-880 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of PRVA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. 22,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,990. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $39.58.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

