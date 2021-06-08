Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $1.04 Million in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Shaw Communications accounts for 0.7% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 922.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJR. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,020. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

