Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 231,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. Boingo Wireless accounts for about 2.2% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,330,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,863,000 after acquiring an additional 103,064 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 423,000 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,263,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI remained flat at $$13.99 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. Research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

