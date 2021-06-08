Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHBCU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $990,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at $756,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

DHBCU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,618. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.