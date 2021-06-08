Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.94 and last traded at C$21.43. 13,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 44,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Profound Medical to C$43.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$436.04 million and a PE ratio of -12.55.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

