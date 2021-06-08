Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research firms recently commented on PROG. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity during the first quarter worth $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progenity in the first quarter valued at about $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progenity by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progenity stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 2,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,766. The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. Progenity has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

