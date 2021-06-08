Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,312,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,187,446.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,117,410.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Anevski sold 200 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $9,148.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,236,464.64.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $426,822.57.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49.
PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
