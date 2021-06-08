Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski Sells 21,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,312,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,187,446.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $1,343,790.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,117,410.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Anevski sold 200 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $9,148.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Anevski sold 26,833 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,236,464.64.

On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $426,822.57.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

