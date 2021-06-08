ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $12,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,059,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,613,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 11,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.52. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

