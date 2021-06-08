Prosper (PROS) Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last Week

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00003758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $1.07 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prosper has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00085536 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002032 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003023 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014792 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

