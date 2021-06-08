ProVen VCT (PVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) is set to post its Final quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

PVN remained flat at $GBX 69 ($0.90) during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829. ProVen VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.19. The company has a market capitalization of £134.48 million and a P/E ratio of -14.68.

Get ProVen VCT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. ProVen VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.85%.

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProVen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.