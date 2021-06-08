Proximus’ (BGAOY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2888 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

