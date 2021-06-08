Proximus’ (BGAOY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.63.
Proximus Company Profile
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.
Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.