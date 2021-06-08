PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.81.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

