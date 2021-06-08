PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 2nd

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend payment by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

