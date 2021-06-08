Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 498.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Puma Biotechnology worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBYI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.30. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

