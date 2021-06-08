PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:PVH opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PVH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in PVH by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

