Pyrk 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,104.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $93,049.40 and approximately $16,104.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pyrk

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.