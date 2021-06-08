Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $94.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,098 shares of company stock worth $4,116,924 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.