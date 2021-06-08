Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of C3.ai in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). KeyCorp also issued estimates for C3.ai’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

NYSE:AI opened at $60.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.68. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Creative Planning bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $885,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 229,244 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,386.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,297,741 shares of company stock valued at $539,766,537. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

