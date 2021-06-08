QASH Reaches One Day Volume of $467,495.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, QASH has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $24.96 million and approximately $467,495.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00069647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00025881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.53 or 0.00956255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.58 or 0.09303008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00049261 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.