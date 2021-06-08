Qtum Hits 1-Day Volume of $430.24 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Qtum has a total market cap of $890.60 million and $430.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $9.05 or 0.00027627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,465,961 coins and its circulating supply is 98,432,158 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

