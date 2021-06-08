QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 129.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.90. The stock had a trading volume of 66,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,584. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.66. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.