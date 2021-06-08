Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.75 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Quantum stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. 27,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $416.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $57,750.55. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,221 shares of company stock valued at $348,721 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

